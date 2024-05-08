National Vision: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.7…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.7 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $542.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.5 million.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 55 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion.

