National Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — National Research Corp. (NRC) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The advisor to healthcare providers posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period.

