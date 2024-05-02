Murphy Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $90 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $90 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $796.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $730.2 million.

