MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $228.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.9 million.

MSG Entertainment expects full-year revenue in the range of $940 million to $950 million.

