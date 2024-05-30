Movado: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported profit of $2.9 million in…

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Movado Group Inc. (MOV) on Thursday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The watchmaker posted revenue of $136.7 million in the period.

Movado expects full-year earnings to be $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $700 million to $710 million.

