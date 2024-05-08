Mountain Province: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.1 million in its…

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVDF) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The diamond mining company posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period.

