Mosaic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.2 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

