Montauk Renewables: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Thursday reported net income of $1.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.
The renewable energy company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period.
Montauk Renewables expects full-year revenue in the range of $195 million to $215 million.
