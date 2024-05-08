Monroe Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.3 million.

