Model N: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Model N Inc. (MODN) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of revenue management services to the life science and technology industries posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64 million.

