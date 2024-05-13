Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $282,000.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $282,000.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $47 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.5 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $185 million.

