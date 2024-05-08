Live Radio
Miller Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 5:29 PM

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported profit of $17 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.47.

The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $349.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

