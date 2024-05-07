MidCap Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $68.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.5 million.

