MFA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Monday reported net income of $23.2 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 35 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $176.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.8 million.

