Metallus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 5:47 PM

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported profit of $24 million in its first quarter.

The Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $321.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTUS

