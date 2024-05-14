Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Metagenomi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Metagenomi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 95 cents per share.

The genetic medicines company posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up