MeridianLink: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its first quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $79 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $311 million to $319 million.

