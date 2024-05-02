Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
MercadoLibre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MercadoLibre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:33 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $344 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had profit of $6.78.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.64 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

