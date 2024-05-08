Maximus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $80.5 million.…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $80.5 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.