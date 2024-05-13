Maui Land & Pineapple: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Monday reported a loss of…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

