MasterBrand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $37.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $638.1 million in the period.

MasterBrand expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share.

