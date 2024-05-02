MasTec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be 88 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $2.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.55 billion.

