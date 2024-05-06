Live Radio
Masonite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 5:18 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Monday reported net income of $61.1 million in its first quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $668.3 million in the period.

