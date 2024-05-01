Marriott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $564…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $564 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.43 to $2.48.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.31 to $9.65 per share.

