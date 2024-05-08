Manulife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $642.4 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $642.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $9.49 billion in the period.

