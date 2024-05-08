MannKind: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.6 million. The…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.