Main Street Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $107.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128 million.

