Maiden Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Thursday reported profit of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MHLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MHLD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.