Magnite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $149.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $130.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNI

