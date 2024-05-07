Lyft: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

