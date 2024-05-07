LoanDepot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $222.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.