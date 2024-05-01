LivaNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its first…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $294.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277 million.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share.

