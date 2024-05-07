Ligand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.1 million…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Tuesday reported net income of $86.1 million in its first quarter.

The Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $130 million to $142 million.

