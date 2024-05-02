Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Lifevantage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Lifevantage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 57 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $202 million to $205 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up