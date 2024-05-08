Liberty TripAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $66 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $395 million in the period.

