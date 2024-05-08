Liberty Broadband: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA) on Wednesday reported net income of $241 million…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA) on Wednesday reported net income of $241 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $245 million in the period.

