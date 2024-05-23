Live Radio
Lexinfintech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 7:46 PM

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.9 million in its first quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $449 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LX

