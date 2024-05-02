Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
LeMaitre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LeMaitre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:26 PM

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $53.7 million to $56.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.73 to $1.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $212.7 million to $217.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMAT

