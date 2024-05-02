Laureate Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $275.4 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion.

