Latham Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its first quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.4 million.

Latham Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWIM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.