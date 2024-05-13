L.S. Starrett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported net income of $638,000 in…

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported net income of $638,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Athol, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The measurment and cutting tool company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period.

