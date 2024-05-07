L.B. Foster: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.4 million in its first…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $124.3 million in the period.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $525 million to $560 million.

