KVH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

The Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

