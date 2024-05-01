Kulicke and Soffa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $102.7 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $102.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of $1.83 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 95 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $172.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kulicke and Soffa said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million.

