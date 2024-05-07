Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 5:06 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $91.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $419.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOS

