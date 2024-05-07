Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $91.7 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $91.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $419.1 million in the period.

