Kopin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 8:06 AM

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its first quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $10 million in the period.

_____

