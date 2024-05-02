Kontoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported earnings of $59.5 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported earnings of $59.5 million in its first quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $631.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTB

