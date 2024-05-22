Knot Offshore: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4…

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) — Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period.

