Knife River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its first quarter.

The Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $329.6 million in the period.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.95 billion.

