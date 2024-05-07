Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $425 million in the period.

